BREAKING | 21 cases of COVID-19 in Niagara

Niagara Region Public Health is reporting 21 cases of COVID-19 in Niagara.

Just yesterday the number was 14.

Of these 21 cases, 4 have been resolved.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

