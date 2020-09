Niagara Region Public Health are reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

This is the highest single day increase of cases since June 3rd, which saw 40 new cases in the region.

Currently, Niagara has 77 active cases of the virus, and five active outbreaks.

To see the full details from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.

Ontario reported 491 new cases today.