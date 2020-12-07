BREAKING | 249,000 doses of COVID vaccines will arrive in Canada this month

Up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will arrive on Canadian soil before the end of the month.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the first doses will be delivered next week.

Health Canada is set to approve the vaccine for use in Canada any day now.

The country's procurement minister says this will be the largest mass vaccination distribution in Canada's history.

This first shipment of vaccine doses is part of the 20 million doses that Canada has secured from Pfizer, with the option to secure up to 56 million in the months ahead.

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to update the province's plan for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine this afternoon.

CKTB will bring you details.