BREAKING | 25 new cases of COVID in Niagara along with two new deaths

25 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported today along with two new deaths.

The jump in cases breaks our streak this week of relatively lower numbers of 4-14 Monday to Thursday.

We peaked on Sunday with 23 new cases.

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 896 new cases today and nine new deaths.

There are 314 new cases in Toronto, 173 in Peel, 115 in York Region, and 92 in Ottawa.

314 people in Ontario are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 75 in ICU, and 52 in ICU on a ventilator.

41,008 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, with 41,063 still under investigation.