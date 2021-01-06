BREAKING | 29 new COVID related deaths reported in Niagara
A grim update from Niagara Public Health with 29 new COVID-19 related deaths reported today.
110 new infections have also been reported bringing our active number of cases to 947.
The number of people being treated in hospital for the virus has dropped from 95 yesterday to 83 today.
Ontario is reporting 3266 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 37 more deaths.
The province says 1463 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 361 in intensive care -- 132 of whom are on ventilators.
