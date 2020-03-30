BREAKING | 34 reported cases of COVID-19 in Niagara

Niagara Region Public Health is reporting 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Yesterday the number was 21.

This number includes 6 resolved cases, and only one death that we know of.

A statement from NRPH says most of these cases are travel-related, but a few are the result of community transmission.

They also say a nearly two week delay in people seeking healthcare, and the delay from the provincial lab's backlog, are probably why we're seeing these clusters of new cases.

There are now confirmed and/or presumptive cases in every municipality.

Niagara Region Public Health updates their numbers every day at noon.