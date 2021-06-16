BREAKING | $50,000 reward for information on murders of two young women in Fort Erie 

Niagara Regional Police have issued a $50,000 reward to find who is responsible for two murders in Fort Erie.

On January 19, 2021 at 4:17am police were called to a disturbance at a waterfront rental home.

Police arrived to discovered the bodies of two women, 20-year-old Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor and 18-year-old Christine Crooks of Toronto, who were shot to death.

A party, with people from outside the Niagara Region, including the two victims, took place at the short-term rental before the shootings occurred.

All left the scene before officers arrived.

The Niagara Regional Police Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these murders.

Should you have any information or evidence related to this homicide investigation, please contact the Niagara Regional Police Service Homicide Unit Tip Line at (289) 248-1058.

Click here to see a video posted by the victim's families.