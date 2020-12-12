BREAKING | 65 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 65 new cases of COVID-19.
Right now Niagara has 278 active cases of COVID-19, and 15 active outbreaks.
To see the full data from the region. click here.
Ontario's Ministry of Health reported 1,873 new cases of the virus today.
