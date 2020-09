Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 700 new cases of COVID-19.

344 of the new cases are in Toronto, with 104 in Peel, 89 in Ottawa, and 56 in York Region.

60% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.

128 people are currently hospitalized in Ontario with COVID-19, with 29 people in ICU, and 17 in ICU on ventilators.

41,111 tests were completed in the last day, with 49,586 still under investigation.