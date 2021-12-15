BREAKING | 97 new cases of COVID in Niagara today, a number we haven't seen since May
Niagara is reporting 97 new cases of COVID-19 today.
That's the highest single day number we have seen since May 7th.
No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 444.
15 outbreaks are on the go, including one that has closed Eden High School in St. Catharines to in-person learning until Jan. 10th and another at the Niagara Detention Centre in Thorold.
17 people are in hospital, five are in the ICU.
