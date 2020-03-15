BREAKING | All Ontario casinos to close
All Ontario casinos are closing their doors to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
In a release from OLG Sunday afternoon it states that casinos will be closed within 24 hours.
“The health and safety of casino customers and employees is a priority for OLG and its service providers.
OLG, working with all our casino service providers, is confirming that an orderly shutdown of all casinos across Ontario has begun. We expect the closure to be complete within approximately 24 hours.
This action is consistent with the recommendations of the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health related to new precautionary measures for COVID-19.
OLG will provide an update on when the casinos will re-open, taking into account guidance from health authorities. “
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with Acting Medical Officer of Health Niagara Region Public Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local health
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Business
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO/President Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce Mishka Balsom regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local business
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Mental Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO Pathstone Mental Health Shaun Baylis regarding COVID-19's impact on mental health