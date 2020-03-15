iHeartRadio
BREAKING | All Ontario casinos to close

All Ontario casinos are closing their doors to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

In a release from OLG Sunday afternoon it states that casinos will be closed within 24 hours.

“The health and safety of casino customers and employees is a priority for OLG and its service providers.

OLG, working with all our casino service providers, is confirming that an orderly shutdown of all casinos across Ontario has begun. We expect the closure to be complete within approximately 24 hours. 

This action is consistent with the recommendations of the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health related to new precautionary measures for COVID-19. 

OLG will provide an update on when the casinos will re-open, taking into account guidance from health authorities. “

