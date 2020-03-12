BREAKING | All Ontario schools to close for two weeks following March Break due to COVID-19

The Ontario Government is closing all publicly funded schools for two weeks after March Break.

This means that Ontario schools have been ordered to remain closed from March 14 through to April 5, 2020.

In a press release from the provincial government, Premier Doug Ford, Minister of Health Christine Elliott, and Education Minister Stephen Lecce say they: "recognize the significant impact this decision will have on families, students, schools, as well as the broader community, but this precaution is necessary to keep people safe."

They say this decision came about based on guidance from Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health and the experts at the COVID-19 Command Table.

The full press release is stated below: