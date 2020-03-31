BREAKING | All publicly funded schools in Ontario closed until at least May 4

The government of Ontario has extended school closures by two weeks.

It's been nearly two weeks since the Government extended March break by 2 weeks.

Today, they announced the closure will continue for another 2 weeks, bringing teachers back on May 1st and students back on May 4th.

Private schools, licensed child care centres, and EarlyON programs will also remain closed until April 13, according to the Declaration of Emergency, which only allows closures to be extended for one 14-day period at a time.

At a press conference, Premier Doug Ford says these next two weeks are crucial to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

As those dates get closer, Premier Ford says they will re-evaluate the situation and see if schools need to be closed even longer.