BREAKING | All vaccine appointments for Niagara residents 70+ booked, more will be available soon

If you have been trying all day to get your vaccine appointment in Niagara, we have discouraging news.

Niagara saw several thousand new appointments booked as the provincial booking portal opened up to local residents 70+ this morning.

Public Health says as a result of the strong turnout, all Niagara area clinics are now fully booked.

Officials say over the next few days new appointments will open for clinics running in Niagara Falls, Port Colborne, Welland and Grimsby starting April 11th.

Please note that you do not have to be vaccinated in the community you reside in, you may book an appointment in another , if you wish.

Appointments will also be available at Seymour-Hannah with Niagara Health.

Public Health says they will let us know when the new dates are available for residents to book through the provincial booking system.

Niagara Region Public Health asks for everyone’s continued patience, as wait times are likely to continue for the provincial booking portal, both online and by phone.

"As booking opens up to new age cohorts sometimes with short notice, initially there may be only some spots that are available in the current clinics that have already been scheduled. We schedule new clinic dates as we learn what future vaccine availability will be. While we understand this approach may not be the most convenient, it is the only way to minimize disappointment and further disruption caused by cancelling appointments for lack of vaccine."

So far over 66,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara.