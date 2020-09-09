BREAKING | Amazon bringing 1500 jobs to the Hammer

The city of Hamilton issuing a release after Amazon Canada announced its intent to build a fulfilment centre and delivery station in the city.

Officials says the centre represents one of the largest local investments in terms of square footage in Hamilton's history.

The facilities will bring over 1,500 new jobs with them when they open next year.

The release says "Amazon's plans include a new 855,000 square foot fulfillment centre in Mount Hope next to John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. Employees at this location will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys. In addition, a new 50,000 square foot delivery station in Stoney Creek will power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process. Packages are transported to these delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centres, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers."

Amazon also plans to build a warehouse in Ajax.

