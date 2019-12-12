iHeartRadio
BREAKING | Andrew Scheer will step down as Conservative Party leader

Andrew Scheer will step down as the Conservative Party Leader.

Multiple reports this morning suggest he announced his decision during a special caucus meeting.

Scheer has since announced it himself on Twitter.

 

The decision comes as Scheer faces increased scrutiny over the election loss in October, throwing his ability to lead the party into question.

There are also reports that Scheer used Conservative Party money to pay for his children's private school education.

