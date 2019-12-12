BREAKING | Andrew Scheer will step down as Conservative Party leader
Andrew Scheer will step down as the Conservative Party Leader.
Multiple reports this morning suggest he announced his decision during a special caucus meeting.
Scheer has since announced it himself on Twitter.
This was the most difficult decision I have ever had to make. I have announced my intention to step down as the Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada once a new Leader is elected. I am putting my party first and my family first. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/BEjBQ7DI3d— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) December 12, 2019
The decision comes as Scheer faces increased scrutiny over the election loss in October, throwing his ability to lead the party into question.
There are also reports that Scheer used Conservative Party money to pay for his children's private school education.
