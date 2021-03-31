BREAKING | Announcement on possible new restrictions coming Thursday, Ford says

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will make an announcement tomorrow on possible new restrictions aimed at fighting the third wave of COVID-19.

He says residents need to take precautions against the virus and refrain from gathering over the Easter weekend.

Ford's comments come after a report shows there are now more COVID-19 patients in Ontario intensive care units than at any other point in the pandemic.

Critical Care Services Ontario counted 421 hospital patients with COVID-related critical illness as of midnight.

Ontario Hospital Association president Anthony Dale shared the report online, noting the new record.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says the government hasn't done enough to prevent people from getting severely ill.

