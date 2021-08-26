BREAKING | Arrest made in shooting deaths of two young women at Fort Erie rental home in the winter

A 22 year-old man has been arrested after two young women were shot to death at a Fort Erie rental home in January.

Niagara Police say following an extensive investigation, they made the arrest today with the assistance of Toronto Police.

It was back on January 19th, 20-year-old Julianna Pannunzio of Windsor and 18-year-old Christine Crooks of Toronto were shot while attending a party at the rental home on the waterfront.

22-year-old Christopher Lucas, also known as the rapper “El Plaga”, of Scarborough has been charged with two counts of first degree murder.

The accused remains in custody and will appear for a video bail court appearance at Robert S. K. Welch Court House in St. Catharines later today.

A $100,000 reward was offered to find the people or person responsible for the killings, but it's unclear if the reward has been given out.

Police are thanking the Pannunzio and Crooks families for their patience and understanding during the lengthy investigation, as well as members of the public for their cooperation and assistance.

NRP officials also thanking the Toronto Police Service, York Regional Police Service, Durham Regional Police Service, Waterloo Regional Police Service, Halton Regional Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police.