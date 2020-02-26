BREAKING | Arrest made in St. Catharines shooting which left 6 injured

Niagara Regional Police have one suspect from the September downtown St. Catharines shooting in custody.

The shooting took place on Sunday September 29th in downtown St. Catharines near the Karma Lounge on St. Paul Street.

Six people in their 30's and 40's were injured, but all were released from hospital a little over a week later.

The shooting sparked anger in the community with it taking place during the city's popular Grape and Wine festival.

Earlier this morning, along with York Regional Police, NRP executed a warrant in Richmond Hill

33 year old Saeed Savalanpour, from Richmond Hilld, was taken into custody.

He is charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with an intent to endanger life, reckless discharge, pointing firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, using firearm in commission of offence, and possession contrary to prohibition order.

During the execution of the warrant, another man was arrested for offences unrelated to the shooting.

34 year old Shane Jermaine Tyrell was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing serial number was tampered with, and disobeying a court order.

Both are in custody pending a bail hearing.