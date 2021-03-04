BREAKING | B. 1. 1. 7. COVID variant cases confirmed in Niagara
24 new cases of COVID have been reported in Niagara today.
That's a drop from yesterday's report of 32 new cases.
Two variant strains have been officially confirmed as the B.1.1.7 variant in Niagara.
39 other variant cases are undergoing testing.
The variant that first emerged in Britain, B.1.1.7, is spreading across Canada.
Evidence suggests that it not only spreads faster, but could be transmitted during relatively brief encounters.
13 people remain in hospital, being treated for the virus.
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 4December GDP numbers. Are airline stocks going up? Disney announced it would close 60 Disney Stores in North America to focus on more online sales. Toys are changing. Dr Seuss books and a sack of potatoes. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
SINGATHON 2021 - Chorus Niagara Singathon fundraiser is on-line this yearJoin Chorus Niagara March 6th, 2021 at 5pm EST for the 15th Annual Fundraiser SINGATHON 2021! Tim talks to Jeff Baker from Chorus Niagara. https://www.chorusniagara.org/
-
Health Stories of the Week - Dr. Mitch Shulman Mar 4/2021Can the second vaccine dose be delayed? What’s the science behind that? Other than Covid, what other trends has the doctor seen in the ER? Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman joins Tim Denis to discuss the latest Medical and Covid-19 stories of the week.