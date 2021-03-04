BREAKING | B. 1. 1. 7. COVID variant cases confirmed in Niagara

24 new cases of COVID have been reported in Niagara today.

That's a drop from yesterday's report of 32 new cases.

Two variant strains have been officially confirmed as the B.1.1.7 variant in Niagara.

39 other variant cases are undergoing testing.

The variant that first emerged in Britain, B.1.1.7, is spreading across Canada.

Evidence suggests that it not only spreads faster, but could be transmitted during relatively brief encounters.

13 people remain in hospital, being treated for the virus.