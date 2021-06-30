BREAKING | Bill Cosby's conviction has been overturned

A shocking development in the case of Bill Cosby.

The 83 year old is going to walk out of a Pennsylvania state prison a free man.

The state Supreme Court issued an opinion Wednesday to overturn his sexual assault conviction.

His lawyers appealed to the court in December, arguing his trial was biased because it allowed past alleged sexual assaults.

Cosby has served more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia.