BREAKING | Bill Cosby's conviction has been overturned
A shocking development in the case of Bill Cosby.
The 83 year old is going to walk out of a Pennsylvania state prison a free man.
The state Supreme Court issued an opinion Wednesday to overturn his sexual assault conviction.
His lawyers appealed to the court in December, arguing his trial was biased because it allowed past alleged sexual assaults.
Cosby has served more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia.
-
A Day To Listen - 610 CKTB AM Roundtable - June 30/21AMPLIFYING INDIGENOUS VOICES Sean Vanderklis and Karl Dockstader talk to Matt Holmes
-
A Day To Listen - Sol Mamamkwa, MPP KiiwetinoongAMPLIFYING INDIGENOUS VOICES Matt talks to Sol Mamamkwa, MPP Kiiwetinoong
-