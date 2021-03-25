BREAKING | Body found at Niagara Falls motel

A body has been discovered at a Niagara Falls motel.

Emergency officials were called to the Courtside Inn on Stanley Ave. just before 9:30 this morning for a fire.

The fire was primarily found to be coming from a single room in the motel, where a body was found.

Police say they are not releasing details at this time as they attempt to notify the next of kin.

The cause of the fire and death remain under investigation by detectives from the 2 District detective office, the Coroner and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office.

Detectives from the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) Forensic Services Unit are also on scene assisting with the investigation.

