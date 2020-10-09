BREAKING | Canada adds 378,000 jobs in September, accelerating growth from August
Statistics Canada says the country added 378,000 jobs in September as Canadians adapted to back-to-school routines.
The unemployment rate fell to 9.0 per cent, continuing its slide down from the record-high of 13.7 per cent recorded in May.
The figures beat expectations for gains in the month.
Most was full-timework, 334,000 with Ontario leading the way with 168K, building on the gains of 670K over the previous three months.
In St. Catharines - Niagara, dramatic drop in unemployment number to 8.7%, with 6,400 jobs being added.
The unemployment rate was 11.3% in August in Niagara.
However, the Region is still off nearly 11,000 jobs since last Sept.
