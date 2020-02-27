BREAKING | Catholic teachers will hold province-wide walkout Thursday March 5th
Parents with children in the English Catholic board will need to arrange childcare for next Thursday.
OECTA Catholic teachers will hold a province-wide walkout on Thursday, March 5.
The union had planned a rotating strike that would have meant Niagara Catholic schools would be closed Monday, but the union cancelled it.
If the walkout goes ahead as planned all elementary and high schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board will be closed.
-
Future of Hamilton's Forensics Unit, Impact on Niagara
Shelby Knox Speaks with Leader of the Official Opposition in Ontario NDP Andrea Horwath regarding the future of Hamilton's forensics unit and how it will impact Niagara region
-
Paying Volunteers for Child Care Expenses
Shelby Knox Speaks with St. Catharines Equity and Inclusivity Committee Member Haley Bateman regarding the idea of paying volunteers for child care expenses
-
Video Games Used to Help Children with ADHD
Shelby Knox Speaks with Video Game Expert Ajay Fry regarding a new study that claims video games help children with ADHD