iHeartRadio
-9°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

BREAKING | Catholic teachers will hold province-wide walkout Thursday March 5th

CKTB-NEWS-Catholic_Teachers_Niagara

Parents with children in the English Catholic board will need to arrange childcare for next Thursday.

OECTA Catholic teachers will hold a province-wide walkout on Thursday, March 5.

The union had planned a rotating strike that would have meant Niagara Catholic schools would be closed Monday, but the union cancelled it.

If the walkout goes ahead as planned all elementary and high schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board will be closed.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio