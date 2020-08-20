BREAKING | CERB extended for a month, and new program announced

The Canadian government has announced its plans to help unemployed residents as a federal government program nicknamed 'CERB' is set to expire.

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which provided $500/week, was introduced for millions of Canadians who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

CERB will be extended another four weeks, and a new benefit that pays $400 a week for up to 26 weeks will replace it for those ineligible for employment insurance.

Anyone eligible for EI will get the same minimum for at least 26 weeks and will need to have worked 120 hours to qualify, well below current EI requirements, since many Canadians have been unable to work to the pandemic.

There will also be $500-a-week sickness benefit and caregiving benefit for anyone who has to stay home because they're ill, or because school or daycare is closed.

The three new benefits are expected to cost $22 billion and will be brought in through legislation once the House of Commons returns after being prorogued this week.



