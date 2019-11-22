BREAKING | Charges dropped against NRP Sergeant involved in cop on cop shooting in Pelham

Attempted murder charges have been dropped against an NRP officer involved in a cop on cop shooting in Pelham last year.

The case against NRP Sergeant Shane Donovan was dropped today in a St.Catharines court since there was 'no reasonable prospect of conviction in the case.'

Donovan's lawyer Joanne Mulcahy telling CKTB charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon were withdrawn.

Mulcahy told court Donovan believed his actions were fully necessary, fully justifiable and in defence of his life.

It was last November, 57 year old Shane Donovan, and 52 year Constable Nathan Parker were in Pelham conducting an investigation into a impaired driving crash.

A fight broke out between the officers, and Parker was shot at least five times.

Ontario's SIU charged Donovan in March.

The OPP charged Parker with assaulting a police officer, assault with intent to resist arrest and assault with a weapon in connection.

That case remains before the courts.

Both officers are currently suspended with pay.