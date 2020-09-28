BREAKING | Confirmed case of COVID-19 at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School

A person at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School in St. Catharines has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result of the case, one classroom has been closed.

The District School Board of Niagara says students and staff who were in close proximity to the individual are being contacted and told by to stay home and self-isolate.

See the DSBN's list of cases and closed classrooms by clicking here.

This is Niagara's 10th school-related confirmed case of COVID-19.