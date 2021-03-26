BREAKING | COVID outbreak at Brock blamed on 'social activities'
Niagara Region Public Health has declared a COVID-19 Outbreak in student residences at Brock University.
There are currently 12 cases.
Classes that were being offered on campus have now moved online until at least Monday, April 5th, and on-campus common areas have temporary closed.
"The outbreak seems to be specifically centred around social activities of students over the previous week."
The University and campus health services are working closely with Public Health to manage the outbreak investigation.
Public Health is currently contact tracing, and ensuring everyone who may have been exposed is notified and received proper guidance around testing and isolating.
A number of students living in Brock residences are now isolating in on-campus, self-contained quarantine residence units, which had been set aside by the University as part of its pandemic planning.
“The University has taken swift and immediate action in consultation with Niagara Public Health to address the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff given these developments,” said Brock President Gervan Fearon. “We want to thank Niagara Region Public Health for their guidance and support as we all work together to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to support the recovery of the affected students who are now in isolation.”
"Brock University has responded immediately to the outbreak on campus, and such swift action is key to controlling COVID-19 effectively,” said Acting Medical officer of Health, Mustafa Hirji. “With COVID-19 resurgent once again in Ontario and Niagara, we can expect more outbreaks. I urge everyone to limit interaction with persons outside of your household to just those that are truly essential. Only by immediately redoubling our vigilance to limiting social contact can we avoid a devastating third wave.”