BREAKING | COVID outbreak at Brock blamed on 'social activities'

Niagara Region Public Health has declared a COVID-19 Outbreak in student residences at Brock University.

There are currently 12 cases.

Classes that were being offered on campus have now moved online until at least Monday, April 5th, and on-campus common areas have temporary closed.

"The outbreak seems to be specifically centred around social activities of students over the previous week."

The University and campus health services are working closely with Public Health to manage the outbreak investigation.

Public Health is currently contact tracing, and ensuring everyone who may have been exposed is notified and received proper guidance around testing and isolating.

A number of students living in Brock residences are now isolating in on-campus, self-contained quarantine residence units, which had been set aside by the University as part of its pandemic planning.