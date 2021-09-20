BREAKING | CTV and CP project Liberal win

CTV News has declared a Liberal win in Canada's first ever pandemic election.

It's not clear if it will be a majority or minority government just yet.

The Canadian Press is projecting that the Liberal party will win the most seats in the 2021 federal election, giving them the best chance to form the next government.



"It is not yet clear whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will win a majority or need the support of at least one other party to remain in power with a minority government."