BREAKING | CTV and CP project Liberal win, CTV says it will be a minority

CTV News has declared a Liberal minority government win in Canada's first ever pandemic election.

The news organization says Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will maintain power, at a pivotal time in the pandemic.

The call comes after polls closed across the country, in this historic 36-day pandemic federal election.

A party needs to win at least 170 seats to form a majority government.

The Canadian Press is projecting that the Liberal party will win the most seats in the 2021 federal election, giving them the best chance to form the next government.



