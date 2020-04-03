BREAKING | Death toll from COVID could reach 15,000 with safety measures, if not 100,000

Ontario health officials have released some grim numbers when it comes to projections of how many people could die from COVID-19.

CEO of Public Health Ontario, Peter Donnelly says it's important to let residents know the truth about the outbreak, and take reassurance that many residents have followed the proper measures.

He says over the full course of the pandemic which may last two years, had we done nothing Ontario could have suffered 100,000 deaths

But he says since we have taken action such as psychical distancing, we can reduce death toll to between 3000 - 15,000.

Officials say the striking information is the death rate for those over 80, which is 16%.

Premier Doug Ford will follow the presentation with a news conference later in the afternoon.

He admitted yesterday that the projections might be hard to hear and should serve as a wake-up call for some people.

His government issued a new emergency order this morning to give public health units more flexibility through hiring retired nurses, medical students and volunteers.

Niagara is almost into triple digits when it comes to the number of COVID-19 cases.

Niagara Public Health reporting 99 confirmed cases in Niagara.

Ontario is reporting another 462 cases of COVID-19 today.



The provincial total now stands at 3,255.