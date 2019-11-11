BREAKING | Don Cherry fired from Hockey Night in Canada

Don Cherry has been fired.

The famous hockey broadcaster made comments over the weekend criticizing immigrants who come to Canada and don't buy a poppy on Remembrance Day.

The Toronto Sun's Joe Warmington announced on Twitter that Sportsnet fired Cherry today.

He says Cherry's broadcast partner Ron Maclean stabbed him in the back, and Sportsnet has made a big mistake.

Sportsnet is not confirming that they fired Cherry, they have released a statement saying "it is the right time for Cherry to immediately step down."

They also say Cherry made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for.