BREAKING | Don Cherry fired from Hockey Night in Canada
Don Cherry has been fired.
The famous hockey broadcaster made comments over the weekend criticizing immigrants who come to Canada and don't buy a poppy on Remembrance Day.
The Toronto Sun's Joe Warmington announced on Twitter that Sportsnet fired Cherry today.
He says Cherry's broadcast partner Ron Maclean stabbed him in the back, and Sportsnet has made a big mistake.
Sportsnet is not confirming that they fired Cherry, they have released a statement saying "it is the right time for Cherry to immediately step down."
They also say Cherry made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for.
Statement from Sportsnet: pic.twitter.com/ah3twdx9po— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 11, 2019
-
Valour Victory Honouring Indigenous Veterans
Shelby Knox Speaks with Senior Manager of Heritage for the Niagara Parks Commission regarding Valour Victory honouring Indigenous veterans
-
CKTB Business Trip: Tourism
Shelby Knox Speaks with CAO Town of Lincoln Mike Kirkopoulos regarding the tourism industry in Town of Lincoln
-
Medical/Health Stories of the Week
Shelby Knox Speaks with Emergency Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman regarding medical/health stories of the week including the dangers of vaping and battling super bugs