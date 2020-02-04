BREAKING | DSBN elementary students will be off next Tuesday and Wednesday

If you have a child attending an elementary school with the DSBN you already know schools are closed this Thursday and Friday, but plan childcare for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) will continue its strike action next week, having sent five-day notices to school boards and authorities across the province.

The province wide strike will take place Tuesday Feb 11th and the rotating strike day that will impact Niagara is Wednesday Feb 12.

Note that Friday February 14th is a PA day and the Monday Feb 17th is Family Day.

“ETFO’s 83,000 public elementary school educators will be on the picket lines again next week in the hope that the Ford government and Education Minister Lecce will return to talks prepared to support public education,” said ETFO President Sam Hammond.

“It is clear that they are not going to accept the government’s deep cuts to public education. The Minister and his team must come to the table with a mandate to reach a deal that benefits students, student learning and educators.”

“From ETFO’s perspective, fair contract talks must include: appropriate funding for Special Education; a strategy to address classroom violence; maintaining our internationally recognized Kindergarten program; and fair hiring practices.”

ETFO’s rotating strikes will occur as follows:

February 10: One-day strikes in Avon Maitland, Durham, Durham Catholic (designated early childhood educators only),Halton, Hastings-Prince Edward, Lambton Kent, Rainbow, Thames Valley, Upper Canada and Upper Grand school boards and Campbell Children’s School Authority.

February 11: One-day strike of all 83,000 ETFO members.

February 12: One-day strikes in Algoma, Greater Essex, Limestone, Niagara, Renfrew County, Toronto, Toronto Catholic (designated early childhood educators only) and Waterloo school boards, Moosonee and Moose Factory District School Authorities and Bloorview, John McGivney Children’s Centre, KidsAbility and Niagara Peninsula Children’s Centre School Authorities.

February 13: One-day strikes in Bluewater, Grand Erie, Hamilton-Wentworth, Keewatin-Patricia, Lakehead, Ontario North East, Ottawa-Carleton, Peel, Penetanguishene, Protestant Separate, Simcoe County, Superior-Greenstone, Trillium Lakelands and York Region School Boards, and Ottawa Children’s Treatment Centre.

February 14: One-day strikes in Kawartha Pine Ridge, Near North and Rainy River School Boards.