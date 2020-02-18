BREAKING | English Catholic teachers announce next round of rotating strikes

English Catholic schools in Niagara will be hit with another day of rotating strikes next week.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association has announced the latest round of strikes as talks with the province continue to go poorly.

English Catholic high schools and elementary schools in Niagara will be impacted by the job action on Monday, February 24th.

Parents are already preparing for a province-wide walk out this Friday involving Ontario's four major teachers' unions.

Members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association, and Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens will be joining forces for the strike on Friday, February 21st, effectively shutting down most schools in the province.



OECTA Strike Rotation Schedule

Monday, February 24

Huron-Superior CDSB

Niagara CDSB

Northwest CDSB

St. Clair CDSB

Toronto CDSB

Waterloo CDSB

Tuesday February 25

Durham CDSB

Halton CDSB

Huron-Perth CDSB

Kenora CDSB

Nipissing-Parry Sound CDSB

Ottawa CDSB

Peterborough VNC CDSB

Sudbury CDSB

Thunder Bay CDSB

Thursday, February 27

Algonquin & Lakeshore CDSB

Brant Haldimand Norfolk CDSB

Bruce-Grey CDSB

Dufferin-Peel CDSB

Northeastern CDSB

Renfrew County CDSB

Simcoe Muskoka CDSB

Superior North CDSB

Friday, February 28

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

Hamilton-Wentworth CDSB

London District CSB

York CDSB

Wellington CDSB

Windsor-Essex CDSB