BREAKING | English Catholic teachers announce next round of rotating strikes

English Catholic schools in Niagara will be hit with another day of rotating strikes next week.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association has announced the latest round of strikes as talks with the province continue to go poorly.

English Catholic high schools and elementary schools in Niagara will be impacted by the job action on Monday, February 24th.

Parents are already preparing for a province-wide walk out this Friday involving Ontario's four major teachers' unions.

Members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association, and Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens will be joining forces for the strike on Friday, February 21st, effectively shutting down most schools in the province.


OECTA Strike Rotation Schedule

Monday, February 24         

Huron-Superior CDSB
Niagara CDSB
Northwest CDSB
St. Clair CDSB
Toronto CDSB
Waterloo CDSB

Tuesday February 25

Durham CDSB
Halton CDSB
Huron-Perth CDSB
Kenora CDSB
Nipissing-Parry Sound CDSB
Ottawa CDSB
Peterborough VNC CDSB
Sudbury CDSB
Thunder Bay CDSB

Thursday, February 27

Algonquin & Lakeshore CDSB
Brant Haldimand Norfolk CDSB
Bruce-Grey CDSB
Dufferin-Peel CDSB
Northeastern CDSB
Renfrew County CDSB
Simcoe Muskoka CDSB
Superior North CDSB

Friday, February 28

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario
Hamilton-Wentworth CDSB
London District CSB
York CDSB
Wellington CDSB
Windsor-Essex CDSB

