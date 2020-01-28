BREAKING | English Catholic Teachers to stage another strike on Tuesday, Feb 4

Ontario's English Catholic teachers are planning another one-day province wide walk-out.

Members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association will walk the picket lines on Tuesday, February 4th as part of their ongoing dispute with the provincial government.

OECTA President Liz Stuart acknowledges parents are growing impatient but says, "We cannot allow this government to wear us all down and force us to accept their devastating cuts. The long-term consequences for our schools and our students are simply unacceptable. Strike action is tough for everyone, but it is a sacrifice we need to make to show the government we will not be deterred in our efforts to protect what we have worked so hard to build."

Union members also staged a one-day strike last Tuesday, January 21st.

OECTA officials say they have not had a bargaining date since January 9th and no additional dates are booked.