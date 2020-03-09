BREAKING | First Canadian dies of new coronavirus

Canada has its first conoravirus death.

A British Columbia resident from north Vancouver is the first person to die of COVID-19 in Canada.

The death was announced at a news conference this afternoon.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia's provincial health officer, confirms a man in his 80s with pre-existing conditions died Sunday night after contracting the new coronavirus at a long-term care facility in North Vancouver.

Henry says a second health care worker at that facility has also been diagnosed with COVID-19 and she is in isolation at home and doing well.

She says two close contacts of the woman, a man in his 50s and a male teenager, are all also in isolation at home and doing well.

Meantime, Canada's top public-health doctor now recommends Canadians avoid travelling on all cruise ships to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus.