BREAKING | First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Hamilton
Hamilton has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
Hamilton Public Health Services have confirmed the 52 year old man returned from New York City on March 5th.
When he returned home from travelling he appropriately self-monitored, isolated himself, and was subsequently assessed and tested on March 10.
The case is travel-related and not related to the previously reported case of COVID-19 in Halton.
-
FOOD THERAPY MAR 14TH
Today on Food Therapy, host Lynn Ogryzlo is talking about foods you can eat to help you feel younger!
-
NIAGARA REAL ESTATE SHOW - Episode 2
This week, Tim Denis and Rob Golfi talk about which home renovations can add value to your home. Also, do you need to disclose if someone died in your home?
-
Chris Bittle - St. Catharines MP
Matt talks with Chris about the Federal government's response to the outbreak of Covid-19.