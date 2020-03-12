iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

BREAKING | First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Hamilton

iStock-1201899850

Hamilton has its first confirmed case of COVID-19. 

Hamilton Public Health Services have confirmed the 52 year old man returned from New York City on March 5th.

When he returned home from travelling he appropriately self-monitored, isolated himself, and was subsequently assessed and tested on March 10. 

The case is travel-related and not related to the previously reported case of COVID-19 in Halton.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio