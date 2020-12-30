BREAKING | Ford says he should have asked finance minister to return from trip earlier

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he found out his finance minister was travelling abroad roughly two weeks ago.

Ford says Rod Phillips ``never told anyone'' he was going to St. Barts on Dec. 13, but the premier learned of the trip shortly after it began.

The premier says he made a mistake in not immediately asking the minister to return.

The premier's comments come as Opposition legislators are calling for Phillips to be removed from cabinet over his international vacation.

They say the minister contravened the government's own health guidelines by travelling abroad, and it's not believable he would do so without telling the premier.

Phillips said in a statement Tuesday that he left on a trip to St. Barts after the end of the legislative session.