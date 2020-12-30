BREAKING | Ford says he should have asked finance minister to return from trip earlier
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he found out his finance minister was travelling abroad roughly two weeks ago.
Ford says Rod Phillips ``never told anyone'' he was going to St. Barts on Dec. 13, but the premier learned of the trip shortly after it began.
The premier says he made a mistake in not immediately asking the minister to return.
The premier's comments come as Opposition legislators are calling for Phillips to be removed from cabinet over his international vacation.
They say the minister contravened the government's own health guidelines by travelling abroad, and it's not believable he would do so without telling the premier.
Phillips said in a statement Tuesday that he left on a trip to St. Barts after the end of the legislative session.
Housing Market/Real Estate 2020 Recap, Looking Ahead to 2021Matt Holmes (filling in for Tim Denis) Speaks with Rob Golfi – Real Estate Agent Golfi Team ReMax regarding housing/real estate market 2020 recap, looking ahead to 2021
Preserving/Articulating Man's Severed LegChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Ben Lovatt - Head Curator Prehistoria Natural History Museum regarding the articulation of man's severed leg