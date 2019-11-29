BREAKING | Former Niagara's CAO hiring was an 'inside job': Ombudsman

'Unreasonable, unjust, and wrong.'

That's how Ontario's Ombudsman describes the actions of the Niagara Region in respect to the process that awarded Carmen D'Angelo the CAO's job.

In the report entitled Inside Job, Paul Dube writes, the "....2016 CAO hiring process was an inside job, tainted by the improper disclosure of confidential information to a candidate."

Dube says the investigation confirmed staff in the Regional Chair's office shared confidential information with D'Angleo, including questions for the interview processes, suggested answers, biographical information about other candidates.

Evidence shows the documents were saved to D'Angelo's computer at the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority.

The report says some witnesses suggested digital evidence may have been tampered with, fabricated, or even planted. Forensic experts found no evidence to back up those claims.

Dube makes 16 recommendations to the region including adopting a policy clarifying that employees should not engage in any behaviour providing an unfair advantage to a candidate, ensuring staff in the Chair's office do not 'usurp or undermine the role of professional staff', and requiring all officials and staff with access to confidential hiring process information sign a confidentiality agreement.

He says officials for the region unanimously accepted the recommendations and have committed to implementing changes.

Dube notes, "The inside job described in this report was carried out by a few individuals, and their actions should not be taken to impugn the conduct of other Niagara Region employees."

In a response to the report, D'Angelo argued that the Ombudman should say that while the process 'is perceived to have been unfair, the outcome caused no demonstrable harm to the Region.'

Dube disagreed with that statement, saying the events in the report led to 'significant controversy and reputational damage.' He also points out the region spent considerable funds responding to public concern about the hiring process.

The outcry from the public is clear, with 113 complaints lodged with the Ombudman's office urging Dube to look into the process.

On the matter of the CAO's contract extension, Dube says the departure is currently before the courts and he did not make any findings concerning the validity of the contract.

Click here to read the full report.