BREAKING | Four Niagara residents now charged with first degree murder of Fort Erie father
Two women from Niagara have been charged with first degree murder in the death of man in Fort Erie.
Five people are now facing charges after 54-year-old Leonard Aquilina was found dead at a home on June 9th, 2021, in the area of Mathewson Ave and Dovercourt Rd.
Earlier today, NRP officers arrested and charged 41-year-old Rebecca Eden of Fort Erie and 40-year-old Rikki Anger of St. Catharines, with first degree murder.
A bail hearing will be held tomorrow in St. Catharines.
In addition, the charges against 30-year-old Tristan Skelton and 30-year-old Andrew Blais, both of Fort Erie, have been upgraded to first degree murder.
63-year-old Hendrika Skelton of Lincoln is also facing charges in the death. She is charged with Accessory after the Fact to Murder.
Aquilina was a father and grandfather, who was known for his love of fishing and his family.
