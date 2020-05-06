BREAKING | Garden centres can open on Friday, hardware stores on Saturday, some retail on Monday

Garden centres and nurseries in Ontario will be allowed to open on Friday.

The Ontario government is also allowing all retail stores with a street entrance to provide curbside pickup and delivery on Monday.

As early as Friday, May 8 at 12:01 a.m., garden centres and nurseries will be able to open for in-store payment and purchases, operating under the same guidelines as grocery stores and pharmacies. Hardware stores and safety supply stores will be permitted to open for in-store payment and purchases as soon as 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, May 9. On Monday, May 11 at 12:01 a.m., retail stores with a street entrance can begin offering curbside pickup and delivery, in accordance with the Ministry of Health's Guidance Document for Essential Workplaces and occupational health and safety requirements.

Premier Doug Ford also announcing that hardware stores and safety supply stores will be allowed to reopen on Saturday.

He says those stores will be expected to follow the same public health measures as grocery stores and pharmacies currently do, such as physical distancing, offering contactless payment and sanitizing surfaces.

You can find out about the government's guidelines by clicking here.

Ontario also extended its emergency orders today, which include the continued closure of non-essential businesses, as the province reported 412 new cases of COVID-19 and 68 more deaths.

The emergency orders, which were set to expire Wednesday, have now been extended for another two weeks, to May 19.