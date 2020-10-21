BREAKING | Greens to vote against Tory committee, support Liberals
Green party Leader Annamie Paul says her party's three MPs will vote against a Conservative motion to create a House of Commons committee with a mission to probe Liberal malfeasance.
Paul says the party is voting in what it believes is in the country's' best interest now.
The minority Liberal government has declared the Conservative motion a confidence measure, meaning that a vote in the Commons to pass it would trigger an election.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party's MPs will not vote to give the Liberals an election he believes they want but is coy about what exactly that will mean when the motion comes up for a vote this afternoon.
-
Federal Politics/Snap Election/Confidence VoteTom McConnell Speaks with Matt Gurney - National Post regarding Federal politics, confidence vote and possibility of snap election
-
Possibility of a Snap ElectionMatt Holmes Speaks with Peter Woolstencroft – Retired Political Science Professor from University of Waterloo regarding the possibility of a snap election
-
Spectacular Halloween Displays for Charity in Welland and Port ColborneMatt Holmes Speaks with Taryn Wilson - Welland Resident Co-Founder Hallowe'en On the Grange display in Welland and Koreen Huffman - Port Colborne Resident Co-Founder Haunt Maze in Port Colborne regarding spectacular Halloween displays for charity