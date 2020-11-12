Breaking ground on a new rowing centre in St. Catharines

Just because the Canada Summer Games have been delayed in Niagara, that doesn't mean work is at a standstill.

Ground has officially been broken in St. Catharines for the Henley Rowing Centre, a brand-new rowing facility.

Having hosted regional, provincial, national and international competitions for more than 100 years, the Royal Canadian Henley Rowing Course is one of Niagara's premier sporting venues.

The centre will be used in the 2022 Canada Summer Games, which were slated to be held this summer, but had to be delayed due to the pandemic.