Breaking ground on a new rowing centre in St. Catharines
Just because the Canada Summer Games have been delayed in Niagara, that doesn't mean work is at a standstill.
Ground has officially been broken in St. Catharines for the Henley Rowing Centre, a brand-new rowing facility.
Having hosted regional, provincial, national and international competitions for more than 100 years, the Royal Canadian Henley Rowing Course is one of Niagara's premier sporting venues.
The centre will be used in the 2022 Canada Summer Games, which were slated to be held this summer, but had to be delayed due to the pandemic.
"Henley Rowing Centre is a key community legacy project that will be built as a result of Niagara hosting the 2022 Canada Summer Games," said Doug Hamilton, Chair of the Niagara Host Society. "This development at the Henley Rowing Course in St. Catharines will not only benefit our rowing community, but it will also further enable Niagara to continue to host major national and international championships, such as the 2024 World Rowing Championships."