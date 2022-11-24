BREAKING | Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS
Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement.
Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL.
Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season.
The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team records for assists (620) and goals (148), points (768) and playoff points (49) by a defenceman.
Salming spent a 17th NHL season with the Detroit Red Wings before retiring after the 1989-90 season.
-
The Drive with Karl Dockstader - Natasha Bell and Ashleigh - The second annual BIPOC holiday Market
Sunday November 27th from 11a - 5p come #DowntownSTC for a fantastic line-up of Black, Indigenous, & People of Colour vendors & creators music by DJ Rennie, food, holiday shopping & a visit from SANTA!! The second annual BIPOC holiday Market is being hosted by Blackowned905 & B MRKT at the Downtown St. Catharines Market Square
-
-
Michael Prosia, CBSA, Director of Corporate, Programs and Integration Management Division
Travelling for US Thanksgiving or Black Friday deals? The CBSA offers tips to facilitate your border crossing