BREAKING | Hamilton goes back to Grey-Lockdown level

The Ontario government making a number of announcements this afternoon as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Hamilton gets moved back to the strictest level of Grey-Lockdown.

Hamilton reported over 100 new cases of COVID today.

However, the government has made changes once again for communities in the Grey level.

As of April 12th, personal care services across the province, including hair and nail salons, will be allowed to open up shop next month in regions in the grey lockdown level.

The services, including but not limited to barber shops, hair and nail salons, and body art establishments, will be allowed to open with capacity limits by appointment only.

The government also announced that outdoor fitness classes and personal training for team and individual sports will be permitted in grey lockdown regions as of Monday.

Up to 10 people are allowed to participate in these outdoor fitness activities that also must follow public health recommendations.

In addition, on Monday marinas and boating clubs can resume operations of clubhouses or any restaurant, bar and other food or drink establishment for outdoor dining.