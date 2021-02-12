BREAKING | Hamilton reopening in 'Red' on Tuesday. What does that mean?

The Ontario government has announced Hamilton will be moving into the 'Red' zone of the colour-coded COVID-19 restriction framework.

That means on Tuesday Feb. 16th, all stores can reopen some limits on capacity.

The limits for all organized public events and social gatherings are 5 people indoors, and 25 outdoors..

Hair salons and barber shops can resume services, as long as a face covering is worn.

Your local gym or yoga studio can reopen to 10 people indoors.

Your child's sports can only resume to practices, no games can be played.

Restaurants can reopen with a limit of 10 people dining indoors, and a limit of 4 people may be seated together.

Movie theatres are to remain closed.

Hamilton will remain in the 'Red' zone for at least two weeks until provincial health officials reassess updated information.



https://www.ontario.ca/page/covid-19-response-framework-keeping-ontario-safe-and-open