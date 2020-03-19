BREAKING | Health officials announce second Ontario death linked to COVID-19

A Halton man in his 50s is now considered Ontario's second death related to COVID-19.

Halton Region Public Health say the man had an underlying health condition and was being treated at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and Milton District Hospital.

"This is the tragic proof that we need to work together as a community to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing and taking action to protect yourself and those around you," Halton Region’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hamidah Meghani says via a release. "This is a larger community issue and I know that everyone joins me in extending their deepest condolences to his family at this time.”

On Tuesday, health officials announced a 77 year old Muskoka man tested positive for the virus after he died.