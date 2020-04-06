BREAKING | Healthcare worker outbreak declared at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton

A COVID-19 healthcare worker outbreak has been declared at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton Special Care Nursery.

Three healthcare providers who work at the unit have now tested positive for the virus.

Public Health officials say one worker had no direct contact with patients and families but the other two had either limited contact or contact while wearing a protective mask.

The employees were not showing symptoms while caring for babies or family members.

Officials are working on ensuring all babies, family members, and staff who had direct contact with the three workers are tested and following appropriate measures to limit the risk of transmission.

At this point, officials say no babies or parents in the unit are symptomatic but all are being monitored closely.

A deep cleaning of the unit is underway and any babies who may have been exposed have been transferred to a separate space.

The Special Care Nursery will continue to accept babies requiring care.