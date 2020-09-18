BREAKING | High school in Welland has confirmed case of COVID
The DSBN now has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
An individual at Eastdale Secondary School has tested positive for the virus.
Custodians will complete a deep cleaning of the school this weekend.
The individuals' identity is not being released.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can contact @NRPublicHealth for assistance from a Public Health Nurse on the COVID-19 Info-Line, which is staffed Mon-Fri, 9:15 a.m. - 8:30 p.m., + Saturday/Sunday, 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. at 905-688-8248 or toll-free at 1-888-505-6074.
