BREAKING | High school in Welland has confirmed case of COVID

The DSBN now has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

An individual at Eastdale Secondary School has tested positive for the virus.

Custodians will complete a deep cleaning of the school this weekend.

The individuals' identity is not being released.

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can contact @NRPublicHealth for assistance from a Public Health Nurse on the COVID-19 Info-Line, which is staffed Mon-Fri, 9:15 a.m. - 8:30 p.m., + Saturday/Sunday, 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. at 905-688-8248 or toll-free at 1-888-505-6074.