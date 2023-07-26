BREAKING | Irish music icon Sinead O'Connor dead at 56

Sinead O’Connor, the gifted but controversial singer of the classic song “Nothing Compares 2 U,” has died at the age of 56, according to The Irish Times.

The singer publicly battled mental illness for several years.

She released 10 studio albums during her record-setting career.

``It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,'' the singer's family said in a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. No cause was disclosed.



She was public about her mental illness, saying that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

O'Connor posted a Facebook video in 2017 from a New Jersey motel where she had been living, saying that she was staying alive for the sake of others and that if it were up to her, she'd be ``gone.''



When her teenage son Shane died by suicide last year, O'Connor tweeted there was ``no point living without him'' and she was soon hospitalized.